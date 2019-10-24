Arrests made after Lewis Blvd. crash with car fleeing police

Traffic on Northbound Lewis Boulevard in Sioux City was temporarily rerouted to Leech Avenue around 9:00pm Wednesday after a crash involving a vehicle fleeing police.

Law enforcement from the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department, the Sioux City Police Department and Moville Police Department were at the scene investigating.

KCAU 9’s on-scene crew saw one male and one female handcuffed and put into a Moville Police Car. Originally what appeared to be two vehicles were involved or damaged in the crash.

Authorities are still investigating. Stick with KCAU 9 news for the latest details on this developing story.

