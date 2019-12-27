North Korea sends warning to U.S. with possible missile launch

(ABC NEWS) – After months of stalled nuclear negotiations, North Korea promising to deliver the U.S. a “Christmas gift.”

An ominous warning to some but President Trump seemingly dismissed those concerns, even joking about it.

On Wednesday morning, U.S. assets, including a squadron of spy planes, peering into North Korea, looking for signs of a possible missile launch.

The planes, part of a routine mission, reportedly include these sophisticated reconnaissance aircraft and a global hawk drone.

These capabilities taking on new significance after North Korea promised the U.S. a “Christmas gift,” a warning many believe could hint at another missile test

Earlier this week, satellite images showed construction activity at North Korean military bases associated with missile production. But President Trump apparently not worried.

“Maybe it’s a nice present. Maybe it’s up present where he sends me a beautiful vase, as opposed to a missile test, right? I may get a vase. I may get a nice present from him. You don’t know. You never know,” said President Trump.

Trump has long bragged about his close relationship with Kim Jong Un.

“We will have a terrific relationship. I have no doubt,” said Trump, June 2018.

The two leaders have met three times with Trump even stepping into North Korea.

“It’s my honor. Would you like me to step across?” said President Trump, June 2018.

But with the U.S. unable to negotiate the denuclearization of North Korea, relations with Pyongyang have since soured.

The North has tested short-range missiles a dozen times in the past year.

In April, Kim issued an ultimatum demanding the U.S. loosen the stranglehold of economic sanctions by the end of the year, again hinting at a resumption of missile tests.

Officials are still keeping their eye on two big upcoming events, the Ruling Party’s Plenary Meeting and Kim Jong Un’s New Year’s address, during which North Korea could decide to announce major decisions.