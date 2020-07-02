North Dakota girl raises more than $10,000 for police department

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (WDAY) – A 10-year-old North Dakota girl raised more than $10,000 for her city’s police department.

Lexus Olson spent part of her Wednesday afternoon wheeling a cart and carrying coolers full of drinks down to the Grand Forks Police Department’s (GFPD) cafeteria. She was making good on a promise she made after opening up a successful lemonade stand just a few weeks ago.

“This is an awesome thing that they get to eat, and they can just come down here and sit and have fun,” said Lexus Olson.

The menu had everything from beef tips to brownie bites, as officers from GFPD, the sheriff’s office, and even state troopers were treated to lunch.

“It went from being able to just provide subs to now a full meal plus figuring out what else she can support with this,” said Tonya Olson, Lexus’ mom.

Tonya said she never could’ve imaging this much support to come out of something as small as a lemonade stand.

“I guess that’s like your biggest thing as a parent is to make sure that your child has compassion for others, so for her to think of this, it’s a huge thing,” Tonya said.

Sheriff Andy Schneider and fallen officer Cody Holte’s wife and son also made a stop by to thank Lexus for thinking of them in a time of need.

“The efforts of one girl putting this together and trying to bring the community together is pretty impressive, and that’s what we all need in a time like this,” said Schneider.

“They’ve just been so thankful, and Lexus has held back many tears over the last few weeks,” said Tonya. However, Lexus was all smiles as she served those who protect and serve.

“I feel very happy,” said Lexus.

