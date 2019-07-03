North Dakota bikers make spoof calendar for charity

N.D. (KCAU) — They may look tough, burly and mean, but some bikers in North Dakota are dropping the gruff exteriors for a tongue-in-cheek pin-up calendar for charity.

“It started off as a joke or as a challenge to see if I could even get anyone to do it, but I have always kind of wanted to do some kind of spoof calendar,” said Beth Nielson, the calendar creator.

What started off as a joke became a way to give back to the community. Nielson, along with six biker clubs, created a calendar that showed a more vulnerable side of bikers. And the calendar itself?

“Funny, funny, that’s just funny,” stated Mark Meier, the Soup Kitchen owner.

“From January all the way through December, these bikers expose it all. And get this, 100 percent of the proceeds goes directly to the Heavens Helpers Soup Kitchen,” Aaron Fields, the reporter, said.

Nielson also stated, “They get so misjudged a lot of the times because like every other group in the world, there is a bad apple in every bunch. And unfortunately, that bad apple tends to stick out and these guys just wanted to put a group together just to show that they do support the community and they want the community to see how important they feel places like Heavens Helpers.”

And that’s why bikers like Brett Behm did not hesitate at the opportunity.

“We are not gangs. That’s the biggest thing is that we are not gangs. We are just a group of guys that like to get together and have fun and support the community,” said Behm.

However, Behm does admit it was a little hard getting into character.

“I was nervous a little when I started. The wife and Beth both went and kind of coaxed me into a few poses and stuff,” Behm stated.

“They all had a blast, though. I mean if you look at all of them there is no one there that did not want to be doing it. Once they got into it and realized what I was after, they were 110 percent, and the pictures are proof of it,” added Nielson.

This project also allowed for all biker clubs to come together, which doesn’t happen very often.

So next time you see a biker, don’t judge a book by its cover.

“If you get to know us, we are big huge teddy bears,” Bhem said.