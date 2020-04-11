North Carolina mail carrier brings joy by dressing up in wild costumes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) – A North Carolina mail carrier is working to not only bring people their packages every day but also a smile.

Recently, she started dressing up in unique costumes as a way to bring happiness during a trying time.

The Border Creek Neighborhood just off Free Bird Church Road in south Winston-Salem is pretty quiet.

Most interesting thing going on currently is all the new construction that is until the mail arrived on Thursday.

Traci Lewis is dressed up as a work zone complete with a traffic cone on her head and a sign that said ‘NC State Symbol.’

“I’ve been locked in the house and and it’s just so fun to come out every day and see her. She’s such a joy,” said Vicki Baltierrez, neighbor.

Notice how Baltierrez mentioned every day.

During the stay-at-home order, traffic cone Traci has also been mama shark, a monarch butterfly, a pirate demanding your toilet paper no less, a bumblebee, and quarantine casual Friday.

So Kenny Beck, from television station WXII in Winston-Salem, asked Traci, “What’s the deal?’

“Number one, my parents brought me up to work hard and laugh as much as possible. Number two is I’m heavily involved in Girl Scouts and part of our law is to make the world a better place. So I want to make everybody smile, especially right now. And the third reason is it makes me feel better,” said Traci Lewis, mail carrier.

It turns out it’s making everyone feel better.

It is not at all uncommon for people to stop her on her route and ask for a picture and she’s glad to do it.

That’s kind of the whole point.

“She brings a joy to a time where it is one of those depressing times. She brings a joy to us, so it is wonderful to hear the truck. It’s almost like the ice cream truck for a little kid,” said Gwen Whitaker, neighbor.

Mail carrier is one of the few jobs left where you still have to interact with people every day.

Traci mostly touches mailboxes and has a mask and gloves when someone has to sign for something.

She believes her job is essential because she’s often delivering medicine to rural parts of the community.

She feels safe and she feels loved. Those might be the two most important things currently.

“Laughter’s the best medicine. I was raised that way and I’m a firm believer in it. It makes me feel like I’m actually making a difference for a few people in a way that I actually can,” said Lewis.