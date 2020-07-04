North Carolina doctor braids patient’s hair during operation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – A North Carolina woman said her surgeon took the time to make her feel more at ease about surgery, even though she didn’t know about it until after she woke up. Her surgeon had braided her hair to keep it away from the incision on her head.

“I’ve had several surgeries, and I’ve never gotten this experience where I felt seen,” said India Marshall.

Marshall shared her recent experience in a post on social media.

She tweeted, “So y’all know how I said I woke up from surgery with more braids than I came in with – I found out today – that the surgeon did it – he’s Black.”

“And he said he hoped his braids weren’t too bad. I was like wait,” she said.

The surgeon is Dr. Jewel Greywoode from Charlotte Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat.

“And actually, in the operating room, a lot of the nurses there were surprised as well too that I was braiding. I really did not expect to wake up the next morning and see that, how many different retweets and likes,” said Dr. Greywoode.

Since Marshall first shared her experience, it’s been shared more than 68,000 times and liked more than a half-million times.

Marshall explained how Dr. Greywoode used staples, not stitches, to preserve her hair. The thought of care from a Black husband and father, who not only understood her but helped her feel seen.

“All surgeons and all doctors have personal experience they can apply and bring into help the person in front of you actually have a good experience. And having two daughters with thick curly hair like hers, I understand the importance of getting it out of the way, not just putting rubber bands in it, but doing things to help prevent knotting and tangling,” Dr. Greywoode said.

“As black women, especially, we don’t get that a lot, so I just wanted to share with other people how important it is for us to have providers that, not only look like us but can identify with us,” said Marshall.

The surgeon said this isn’t the first time he’s done this for a patient. He said his sister taught him how to braid, but he’s gotten a lot of practice with his daughters.