Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA now open to the public

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA opened up to the public for the first time Monday in over two months, but not without extensive measures in place.

“Staff included and members, everyone gets a temperature scan and a health screen when they walk in the front door. They have to answer questions for symptoms and then get their forehead scanned with an infrared thermometer,” Jacque Perez, the wellness director at the YMCA, said.

She said masks are required to enter the facility but once temperatures are taken, they’re not required to workout.

The facility is also closed for one hour in the afternoon for a deep cleaning, and the next hour is reserved for the vulnerable population only.

Perez said in order to keep people from congregating, the lap pool is now reservations only. That’s what brought Sharon Dailey to the first day of re-opening.

“I’m very excited this is great,” Dailey said.

Shes said she’s comfortable with the measures the YMCA has put in place.

“I wasn’t sure I was going to come back on the first day, but when they said they were opening today I said, ‘Yep, I have to go.’ And the way they’re doing it is great… They’re doing all the right things to gently open so I’m very excited about it,” Dailey added.

The YMCA has condensed its hours to allow more time for the cleaning crew.

Every other machine is closed off and staff members are also reinforcing social distancing throughout the day.