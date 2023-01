SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Nebraska high school bowling history was made as Norfolk High School’s Keller Liewer became just the third bowler and third freshman to bowl a 300 in varsity competition since the sport became sanctioned in 2020.

Liever bowled the perfect game during a Norfolk dual at Westbrook Lanes in Columbus. Liever, who carries an average of 180, ended up bowling a 508 series as the Norfolk Panthers defeated Columbus.