Norfolk teenager found dead inside vehicle

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A teenage girl was found deceased in a vehicle Friday in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Friday around 1:49 p.m., authorities were called to a parking lot at 1700 Market Lane for an unresponsive female in a car, according to a release from the Norfolk Police Divison.

Officers arrived and found the car locked. They gained access to the locked door, finding the teen already dead.

Police identified the teen as that of 17-year-old Zoe Matteson of Norfolk.

Saturday, an autopsy was conducted. The results will be forwarded to the Madison County Attorney’s Office.