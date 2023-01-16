NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — UPDATE (1:51 p.m.): Power has been restored in the city of Norfolk according to the Nebraska Public Power District.

Power returned at around 1:50 p.m. on Monday.

———-

More than 1,000 people are currently without power in Norfolk.

According to the Nebraska Public Power District’s (NPPD) outage website, approximately 1,027 customers are currently without power in the Norfolk area.

The outage was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday.

NPPD said that they are aware of the issue and a crew will be assigned to the area when there is one available. A cause has not yet been determined.

This is an on going story. For the latest updates keep your eyes on SiouxlandProud.