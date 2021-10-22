Norfolk mayor hopes riverfront project brings economic development

NORFOLK, Nebraska (KCAU) — In 1866, Norfolk was settled on the North-Fork Elkhorn River. Now the city aims to make the river useable for recreational activities again.

Norfolk mayor Josh Moenning said talks about redeveloping the river front began as early as the 1970s. He says redeveloping the riverfront will bring recreational opportunities for Siouxlanders.

“This is a big effort in terms of quality of life enhancement, which in Norfolk we’ve placed a lot of priority on in the last few years, recognizing we need to be competitive in the arena of quality of life,” Moenning said.

Moenning also said the new riverfront could bring economic benefits.

“This project, we hope will touch off a new wave of private reinvestment and private redevelopment in that area of Norfolk,” Moenning said.

Traci Jeffery is the executive director for the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau. She says once the project is complete, it won’t just be for Norfolk residents.

“This is very exciting for Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska,” Jeffery said. “We’re always looking for different ways to pull people into our community and this is just another attraction for when they come and visit us.”

Jeffery estimates once the project is completed, it will bring in at least 13,000 tourists to the Norfolk area each year.