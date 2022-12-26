PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem, on Saturday, granted seven communications for seven individuals incarcerated by the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

According to a press release, the individuals had their sentences commuted to parole for the remainder of their terms.

The seven individuals receiving commuted sentences are Danielle Blakney, Jamie Christine Bosone, Jerome R. Ferguson, Britni Jean Goodhart, Connie Hirsch, Tammy Kvasnicka, and Whitney Renae Turney.

“These seven individuals have each earned a second chance. Each of these individuals has demonstrated a low risk of recidivism. They are being released with precautions in place such as electronic monitoring and parole supervision to help them succeed,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

Precautions in place include electronic monitoring, parole supervision plans and a return to prison for parole violations. The monitoring technology includes GPS monitoring and Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitoring (SCRAM) devices that alert if an offender is using alcohol, according to the release.