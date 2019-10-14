Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue holds off-site adoption at Autumn Grove Orchard

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Families out and about picking fresh fruit on Sunday, may also have picked a new furry friend.

Noah’s Hope held an off-site adoption event over at Autumn Grove Orchard. Families picking apples were greeted with wagging tails eager to be adopted into their forever homes. These adoption events are vital to Noah’s Hope as they don’t have a shelter for the public to visit and adopt from.

“To get the word out, we’re a foster-based rescue so all of these pets are in our homes so we don’t have shelter people can just come and walk through so these off-site adoption events are very important for us to get our pets out for the public to see all of them,” said Crystal Kaylor of Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue.

If you are interested in any of the pets you saw, you can contact Noah’s Hope and fill out an application.