Monday is the first official day of fall, but it may not feel a lot like autumn here in the U.S.

A new forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says all 50 states should see a warmer than average fall.

NOAA’s latest prediction reflects the warming trend that took place over the past few decades.

Hurricane season isn’t officially over until November 30. That means the Gulf and east coast states could still get some wet weather.