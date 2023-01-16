SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A single-vehicle accident in downtown Sioux City left the driver and passenger unharmed.

The mishap at the intersection of 14th and Pierce streets happen shortly before noon on Monday. First responders tell KCAU 9 that both people were able to exit the car and were not injured. The vehicle had to be towed from the intersection.

“So typically with single vehicle accidents the vehicles are rendered inoperable due to safety features that they have. In this case, there was some damage to the vehicle. Why it ended up in the position it ended up in is physics and really we don’t know,” said Lt. Garrett Soldati of Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Soldati credits police for directing traffic as crews worked to safely remove the car from the scene.