No injuries reported in morning explosion at grain co-op in Jefferson, Iowa

JEFFERSON, Iowa (WHO-TV) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of an explosion at a grain co-op in Jefferson, Iowa, Friday morning.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office told sister station WHO-TV that the explosion happened around 8:00 a.m. at the Landus Cooperative, which is located at 1500 North Mulberry Street.

Raccoon Valley Radio is reporting it recieved a statement about the explosion from Landus Executive Vice President of Communications and Marketing Kerrey Kerr-Enskat that reads in part, “There was a dust explosion at the Landus Jefferson location at approximately 8:00am this morning, Friday, May 14 resulting in property damage. All employees are accounted for and there were no injuries.”

No other information was immediately provided by authorities.

This is a developing story.