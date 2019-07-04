No citizenship question to appear on next year’s census

The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that there will be no citizenship question on next year's census.

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that there will be no citizenship question on next year’s census.

Smaller communities, like Storm Lake, for example, rely on the census to get an accurate count of their population. This helps the smaller communities receive things like grants and other federal aid that is based on population.

Mayor Porsch says that keeping the survey anonymous, there is a better chance communities will get an accurate census tally.

The current administration is currently looking into delaying printing the census until October in order to appeal the Supreme Court’s decision.