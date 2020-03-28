New York scientist’s rap about tips on COVID-19 safety goes viral

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – If you think science and rap music don’t go together, well, you haven’t heard of Raven the Science Maven yet.

The Buffalo, New York woman is using her musical skills to help during the coronavirus outbreak.

Her latest rap is a how-to guide on warding off the illness.

She goes by Raven the Science Maven.

The Buffalo native is doing what she does best, mixing science and rap music to spread a message.

“This is a unique situation for a lot of people being asked to stay inside your homes for an extended period of time. Your mind kind of just goes all over the place. My mind just went to a very creative space,” said Raven Baxter, scientist.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the University at Buffalo student, who’s currently pursuing a Ph.D. in Science Education, took a popular rap song called “Wipe Me Down.”

“The title is perfect for the practices that we need to take on for the pandemic,” said Baxter.

She put her own spin on the song, giving people tips on how to make it through the coronavirus outbreak.

It took Raven two hours to write the rap and a day to make the video.

After she posted it on social media, it went viral.

“Everything I do I just try to do it for the good of…to better humanity. So I never really have many expectations when I put something out. I just hope that it reaches just one person and in this case its reached hundreds of thousands of people,” said Baxter.

The video has reached people of all backgrounds from scientists to students.

Raven’s work is not only an outlet for information but inspiration.

She strives for diversity in the science field.

“I feel like it’s given me a chance to connect with a lot of people who were looking for this type of representation. I had a mother who said that her 4-year-old daughter can’t stop singing it. It’s stuck in her head and then her daughter keeps telling her that she wants to be a scientist, so that means a lot to me,” said Baxter.