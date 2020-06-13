New York garbage man leaves cards on trash cans for families with graduates

BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (WTEN) – High school seniors are missing out on a lot of milestones this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With many students unable to get recognition for their achievements, one person is making sure they feel special from afar.

Seniors in the area are receiving a pick me up from the man picking up their garbage. Garbage man Vince Bagnardi is trying to bring the community of Ballston Lake, New York, a little closer together during the era of social distancing.

When Bagnardi spots a sign on his route congratulating a senior, he leaves behind an encouraging message. It started as only a few deliveries, but it swelled into hundreds of families receiving a note to brighten their day.

“I didn’t know if people were going to be upset that I’m leaving cards on their can. I didn’t know if people were going to think it was weird that a garbage man’s leaving graduation cards for their kid,” Bagnardi said.

The random acts of kindness tacked on time to an already long day. Bagnardi’s boss, Greg Fendelman, caught wind of the good deeds through social media.

“I was on a chain of emails as this was spreading like wildfire,” Fendelman said.

Now, his team of garbage collectors helps Bagnardi with his route so he can take that extra second to deliver his cards.

“I miss the old school days when everything was community-driven. Everyone knew their garbage man’s name, your mailman’s name. We’ve come so far away from that. It’s just upsetting to me,” Bagnardi said.

As the world moves into a new normal, Bagnardi hopes some things can go back to basics.

“I want to get back to that community setting where I know their name. They know mine. I know their stories. They know my stories. It’s just something that I love to do,” Bagnardi stated.