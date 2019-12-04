New York farmer charged with defrauding victims of $750,000 in national cattle selling scheme

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A farmer in the state of New York has been charged for developing a financial scheme that defrauded victims across the country of over $750,000.

A Chemung County Grand Jury charged the owner of Rogers Farms, Michael Rogers, in the case.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division initiated an investigation in November of 2017, after receiving complaints from numerous owners and operators of cattle farms located in the Midwest and throughout the Northeast.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Rogers “developed a financial scheme involving the purchase and sales of cattle.”

Rogers has been charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny, a Class D Felony, one count of fourth-degree grand larceny, a Class E Felony, and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud, a Class E Felony.

Rogers was arrested on a Superior Court Warrant and remanded to the Chemung County Jail pending further court appearances.

Latest Stories