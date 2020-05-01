New York chef cooks up joy during hard times

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (CNN) – A private chef in central New York, deemed non-essential under coronavirus restrictions, is putting his skills to work making sure people have food to eat.

Ryan Zarbatany can’t help but make everyone smile.

“My friend Sarah, her son’s birthday was coming up and she made a post on Facebook, ‘Who makes the best chicken parmesan?’ Of course she was implying what restaurant makes the pest chicken parmesan,” Zarbatany said.

He commented on the post saying that he makes the best chicken parm. Anyone who has had Zarbatany’s cooking knows that to be true, and the comments proved it.

“That opened up kind of a can of worms where we ended up making chicken parmesan for like 25 people maybe, and we had a great time doing it. We did it here in the house. My family got involved helping pound out the chicken and everything, It was a good time,” he said.

It was such a good time that they did again for the next four weeks, feeding more and more people along the way. That brings us to this week, when Zarbatany and his family are making chicken or steak fajitas for more than 75 people.

“Just a little thing I can do to make everyone’s life, at least one day a little more fun, a little bit more exciting and a little different from the everyday humdrum that we’ve been dealing with,” Zarbatany said.

People pay what they can, some pay more and some can’t pay at all. None of it bothers Zarbatany. The more mouths he can feed, the better.

“We have people getting 10 orders, 8 orders, 13 orders so they can take that to their four or five people at home, and then they can go to their neighbors, and they can go to their friends that maybe need some help or might be blessed by it, and it keeps going and spreading all over the place,” Zarbatany said.

If you ask Zarbatany, he’ll tell you it all comes back to food.

“Food brings people together. It brings their heart together. It brings their mind together.”