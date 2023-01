SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – In front of a packed house at the Tyson Events Center the Sioux City Musketeers fell to the Omaha Lancers by a final score of 7-5.

It was the Musketeers who struck early and often in this one. Just 44 seconds in Garrett Brown got the crowd on its feet with his second of the season. Moments later Ryan Conmy netted his 14th of the season to make it 2-0 Sioux City on the power play at the 1:07 mark. And Ben Poitras at the 1:46 mark made it 3-0 Musketeers as he punched one home.

Omaha however roared back in the first. Reese Laubach scored at the 7:08 mark to get the Lancers on the board. On the power play Griffin Jurecki scored his seventh at the 9:33 mark of the period to pull within one. And at 14:29 Nate Benoit tied things up 3-3 to end the first period.

In the second, Charlie Lurie began his scoring barrage just 19 seconds in to the period to give Omaha the lead 4-3. Lurie struck again at the 12:09 point of the period giving the Lancers a 5-3 lead.

Easton Zueger got a puck to deflect off the goalies pads and into the net at 12:56 in the second to pull the Muskies to within one heading into the third.

In the final frame the Musketeers tied it up on a Tyler Hotson goal tying the contest 5-5 at the 10:18 mark of the period.

But Lurie punched two more home. He accomplished the hat trick at the 11:58 mark of the third to give Omaha a lead they did not relinquish and then finished the game with an empty netter and gave the game it’s final score of 7-5.

The Musketeers (12-10-4) next weekend have a home and home series with the Waterloo Blackhawks. They hit the ice again on Friday in Waterloo at 7:05 pm. Before taking on the Hawks on Saturday, January 7th at 6:05 pm at the Tyson Events Center.