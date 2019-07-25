New viewing platforms at Falls Park offer safer option for viewing lower Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New viewing platforms are now open to visitors at Falls Park.

The new platforms sit below the Falls Overlook Cafe, and the goal is to keep people safe and out of the water.

The platforms were constructed following the drowning of five year old Maggie Zaiger in March of 2018.

Daniel Solorzano and his wife like coming to Falls Park at least once a month. He says he likes the new platforms because of the new view they offer, but also because of their accessibility.

“I think it’s great. It gets people closer without having to worry about falling and get injured and hurt. I think it’s also great for an accessible point of view because now my wife can get closer,” Sioux Falls resident Daniel Solorzano said.

The new platforms offer a unique view of the lower falls so you don’t have to climb on the rocks to get that perfect picture.

“I remember climbing around the rocks, jumping off the rocks into the water and stuff like that, basically being a kid. At that time you don’t realize, yeah, might not be the smartest thing to do,” David Weber from Texas said.

David Weber is originally from Sioux Falls. He says the park has made vast improvements since he was a kid.

“I mean, you see families and everything coming down here because at that time when I was thirteen, fourteen, I came down here it was mostly vagrants and homeless people,” Weber said.

Weber now brings his wife Lori to see the park every time they are back in Sioux Falls.

“He tells me of all the things he used to do before it was made accessible to everybody and he goes, it was nothing like this. And it’s absolutely gorgeous,” Lori Weber from Texas said.

Park officials hope that the new platforms will keep visitors safer at the park and give them a new experience when viewing the Falls.