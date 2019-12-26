New Trump mural in Boone, Iowa, draws criticism

BOONE, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Boone, Iowa, did a revamping of its downtown public space.

A landowner decided to make his own political views very public, with a huge mural of President Trump.

“I just thought it was going to be pretty divisive and that’s what it’s turned out to be, pretty divisive,” Terry Mooremon, City councilman shared.

The new mural is a giant two-foot story image of President Trump, and the artist added the finishing touches Wednesday morning.

“Wrong place for it. Maybe it was an unexpected surprise to see the mural up there,” Mooremon said.

Boone city councilman Elijah Stines added that his phone started to ring Wednesday morning with calls from upset residents.

“It’s not appropriate to have in that space where everybody wants to be safe,” one resident told Stines.

The mural is next to the new Boone Greenspace, a 100 thousand dollar project with a bandshell designed to be a downtown public gathering spot.

City councilman Mooremon shared that he is worried about donations for the project drying up.

“And even had people ask me if I’m going to refund money to people that donated,” Mooremon said.

“It’s just a campaign sign, it’s nothing more than a campaign sign,” Carl McKnight, the artist said.

“I mean, people get offended for the most crazy reasons and they’re gonna get offended,” Knight added.

The Boone realtor and landlord that owns the building commissioned the mural.

McKnight is a Trump supporter and says e and some fellow Boone County Republicans came up with the idea, Knight adding it’s all about free speech.

“I don’t think it’s any different than putting a sign in your front yard. It’s not any different. You know, some people put a big sign in the front yard, some people put a small sign in the front yard,” Knight added.

Knight does not buy the argument that his mural of Trump will hurt the bandshell project.

Another Trump supporter who drove over from Ames, Iowa, agrees with Knight.

“I don’t know what’s controversial about it. I mean, at the end of the day, it’s an election year coming up, right,” Tom Hugley, Trump supporter from Ames shared.

Since the City of Boone does not have a city ordinance against public art, the mural will likely stay up until election day.