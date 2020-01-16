New texting program aims to help college-bound students

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) -In an effort to make the transition from high school to college a little easier for young Iowans a new texting program is being launched by Iowa College Aid.



The program targets college-bound students as well as new college students.

What better way to communicate with youth, than with a text.

“It’s a way to just give the kind of support that goes beyond a financial aid award that helps them understand the decisions they’re making and meet important deadlines to keep them going along the way,” said Elizabeth Sedrel with Iowa College Aid.

Sedral says some of the main concerns students bring up to Iowa College Aid are questions about tuition cost and student debt. So financial aid, is a huge component of this program to help teens make the best decision for themselves.

“We want to make sure that college is accessible to all Iowans. And it might not be the right path for everyone but we want to make sure that anyone who wants that path can find a way to it,” added Sedrel.

If you know a student interested in this program, they can opt into the program by clicking here LINK .