New task force focusing on veterans' mental health

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Trump is creating a new task force to help veterans struggling with mental health.

The government estimates some 20 veterans a day commit suicide. A recent government investigation partially blamed Veterans Affairs for the crisis. It said the department mismanaged its suicide awareness campaign.

The new task force will bring together the Department of Defense, Health and Human Services, and the National Institute of Health to find new ways to improve veterans' mental health. The task force will give the president its recommendations within a year.