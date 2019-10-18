New study finds common pesticide a danger to deer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY) – A new study by scientists at South Dakota State University found a widely used pesticide is likely a danger to deer.

South Dakota News Watch reports researchers found that neonicotinoids, the world’s most common family of pesticides, is likely causing serious birth defects in white-tailed deer.

The study, performed by wildlife scientists and ecologists at SDSU in Brookings, was published in March. Researchers are preparing to publish a similar study that looks at neonicotinoids’ effects on pheasants.

Researchers say more studies need to be done to find the impact of the pesticide on other animals.

You can read South Dakota News Watch’s full report by clicking here.