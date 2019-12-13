New sports facility to boost local economy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The completion of a new Sioux City sports facility is impacting more than just our young athletes.

Friday the highly anticipated Arena project will host over 80 basketball teams on their opening weekend.

But arena executives say local businesses are also getting in on some of the action.

“We’re bringing in teams from Omaha, Sioux Falls, Des Moines, Lincoln to us. That means great competition for our Siouxland kids and also for business owners that means hotels are filled, people eating out at restaurants, going across the way to the mall shopping our retail,” says The Arena director Dustin Cooper.

The Arena is booked clear through April, bringing lots of visitors from out of town to Sioux City.