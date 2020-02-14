New scam claims criminals have kidnapped children, demand money

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCAU) – Dozens of parents in Eastern Iowa are receiving disturbing phone calls claiming that criminals have taken their children hostage.

Experts are saying these calls are scams.

One Davenport man says he was called by drug dealers who claimed to have his daughter.

He heard a woman crying and assumed it was true.

The drug dealers demanded $900 to get his daughter back.

After five hours on the phone with the supposed kidnappers, he was able to hang up and check on his daughter who was at home, safe.

Scam experts say the best thing to do if you get a call like that is to try verifying what they’re saying.

“As hard as it might be, you’re going to have to take a deep breath and start to think. Hail somebody, flag somebody down if you really think you can’t get off the phone. Have someone else get on the phone. Have somebody else call law enforcement,” Clinton County’s Senior vs. Crime Unit, Randy Meier said.

In the past week, there have been more than a dozen reports of this scam in the Quad Cities, but it could happen anywhere.

If you get one of these scam calls, report it to the police right away.