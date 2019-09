SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The pork industry is seeing the first significant change in rules in 50 years.

New rules finalized by the federal government will remove limits on the speed of production lines.

They also place inspection and food safety tasks with employees.

Several groups are criticizing the changes, saying they endanger workers and risk food safety.

USDA Secretary says the changes replace outdated rules and allow for more industry innovation.

