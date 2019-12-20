New policies draw record number of Iowans to register to vote

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If early signs are any indication, the 20-20 election Iowa will be a record-breaker.

The state already with a record number 2 million people registered to vote next year.

WITCC Government Relations Coordinator and former Iowa legislator, Steve Warnstadt says, “People in Iowa do tend to take politics seriously. There was a big registration drive back in October and September.”

Iowa is one of only seven states that offer online voter registration, same-day voter registration, early voting and no-fault absentee voting. But this year, election officials are taking steps to make the process even more inclusive. For the first time, allowing victims of domestic violence, assault or stalking to register while keeping their address confidential.

Warnstadt says, “It gives them assurance that they can be added to the process like everyone else and not face any physical risk because of that fundamental right to be able to vote.”

Another factor adding to this year’s impressive registration turn out – a new law is allowing 17-year-olds to register if they’ll be 18 by election day.

“There’s been significant outreach to high school students because of the change,” says Warnstadt.

Whiting Highschool Senior, Olivia Brown says, “I think it does make kids excited and encourages them to look forward to as opposed to something they have to do, it’s something they want to do.”

Of those registered, the largest increase is with independent voters, something young people may be contributing to.

Warnstadt says, “If the highschool age students, so 17-year-olds are registering there may be a larger percentage that are likely to be registering independent because they’re still figuring out the political process. and not wanting to commit to one party or another.”

But no matter the differences in things like age gender or party alliance, Iowan’s are gearing up for election day knowing every vote counts.

We see how much our voices do matter and how important it is for us to vote for what we believe in,” says Brown.