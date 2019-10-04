New location makes all the difference for SC Internation Film Festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s the same great Sioux City International Film Festival, but this year it’s in a brand new location at the promenade theatre downtown. Giving the festival a real movie theatre setting many enjoy.

Founder and Event Organizer, Rick Mullin says, “Back in the day people would send us VHS tapes and we’d have to make copies so our judges could see it. It was just a mess.”

Compare that to 15 years later, the film fest is now located inside a full-size theatre, with reclining seats and a high definition screen for folks to enjoy.

Festival Goer, Mandie Weinandt says, “Watching things on a big screen is just such a different experience, you’re more in it and surrounded by it and everyone is there with you.”

Mullin says, “All the films were sent to us in an extremely high-quality format so they look great on the big screen.”



Another perk to the new location is that it gives festival goers access to a complete concession stand. Including popcorn, candy, drinks and much more.

Mullin says, ”There’s nothing like it. There’s comedy and drama and documentaries, some scary stuff, really just fun.”

Also new this year, is the theme of “Woman in film”. Paying homage to the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment with all-female panelists.

Weinandt says, “It’s amazing to see woman moving up in an industry largely dominated by men and so I think that’s really fabulous.”

Playing on the big screens will be 52 short films, picked from a total of over 200 submissions.

Mullin says, “These great short gems of films. Some are only 7 to 10 mins long. Some are 15 or 20 mins. They have a great idea. They execute it quickly and then it’s done.”

Giving a little something for everyone to enjoy. Drawing in movie buffs and filmmakers from all over the country.

New York Filmmaker, Bob Celli says, “You make the movie and put it out there and just hope it resonates with someone.”

The festival will continue throughout the weekend. If you’re interested in attending you can buy tickets online or at the door.