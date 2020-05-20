New Jersey school holding 125 mini graduations for 2020 seniors

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CNN/WPIX) – A New Jersey high school has come up with a creative and safe way to celebrate its graduating seniors. Now, other high school graduation ceremonies across the state may be following their lead.

From car parades to doing it yourself in your own driveway, celebrating the class of 2020 has brought out endless creativity in the era of COVID-19.

At Deptford High School in Gloucester County, administrators are doing the most to make sure no graduate feels shortchanged.

“They deserve to hear their name called. They deserve to come up in a cap and gown,” said Principal Jeffrey Lebb.

After weeks of mulling it over with the school administrators, Lebb realized the answer wasn’t one large ceremony, but rather a whole bunch of small ones.

“We’re doing two students at a time, and they’re only allowed to have two guests with them. And we’re going to do 15 minute ceremonies,” Lebb described.

You could call it a graduation marathon. With 250 graduates on deck, that means 125 mini-ceremonies will take place over four-and-a-half days with four happening every hour non-stop.

“It’s obviously not the real thing where all the kids sit together on the field and they throw their caps in the air which is also a great thing. It’s not that, but I think we all feel it’s the best thing we could do,” said Lebb.

The plan giving seniors a reason to smile.

“This is really really smart. And I feel like the way they’re going about it, the method they’re taking makes it more personal,” student Serena Amuzu said.

According to administrators at Deptford, the mini graduation marathon is an apparent trend that will take place at a number of schools across New Jersey, with Deptford High School being the first to announce such plans.

Now Deptford students will eventually be able to take in the whole graduation experience as a local production company has been hired to capture everything. They will put it all together for what will be a live streaming event on June 17.