New Iowa laws go into effect

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – As the start of Iowa’s new fiscal year, new laws have taken effect in the state starting Monday, July 1.

The laws were passed during the 2019 Legislatic Sesions. They included bills meant to increase the background checks for employees working with children, elderly and disabled or creating a children’s mental health system in the state.

Some of the more well-known bills passed were allowing sports betting in the state and allowing the growing and harvesting of hemp.

“There are several new laws going into effect on July 1 that will impact the lives of Iowans,” said State Representative Chris Hall of Sioux City. “This year, we worked together to create a new mental health system for children in Iowa; extended SAVE to improve school infrastructure; and provided new protections for seniors, at-risk kids, and victims of human trafficking.”

Below is a list of bi-partisan bills that Iowa Democrats highlighted were passed:

Background checks for employees working with children, elderly and disabled (HF 681)

Created a children’s mental health system (HF 690)

Make it easier to get treatment for substance abuse disorders to help fight the opioid epidemic (HF 623)

Support caregivers to help seniors transition out of the hospital (SF 210)

Adds organ donation box on hunting/fishing licenses (SF 86)

New protections for seniors and at risk children (HF 610/HF 591)

Provided more tools for potential victims of human trafficking (SF 267)

Prevented Iowans from losing professional license if behind on student loan repayments (SF 304)

Improved school infrastructure– SAVE (HF 546)

Continued efforts to encourage more cooperation between local school districts (HF 596)

Expanded grants for veterans injured in the line of duty (HF 288)

Provided needed expansion of small business distilleries in Iowa (SF 230)

Required counties to use tracking system to track more absentee ballots (HF 692)

