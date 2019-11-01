New fires in California causes new evacuations

California (KCAU) – New evacuations were put out in Southern California on Thursday after another brush fire erupted overnight.

Known as the “46” fire, it’s already burned more than 300 acres and destroyed multiple homes.

This is just one of hundreds of fires burning throughout the state, and some have been burning for days now.

New fires are sparking up quickly, sending residents nearby fleeing at a moment’s notice.

“I started to smell smoke. People started screaming down the street and everything else so we came out and started wetting things down and things kinda went downhill from there,” Chase, a local California resident said.

Officials are being optimistic, saying they’ve made progress towards containing the week-old Kincade Fire, and the strong winds are finally looking to lighten-up for the first time in days.