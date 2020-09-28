New effort seeks to protect Nebraska felon voting rights

In this undated photo provided by the The ACLU of Nebraska, Wally Wolff holds up voter registration paperwork at his home in Omaha, Neb. The ACLU of Nebraska began sending thousands of notices Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, to felons informing them of their right to vote after learning that the state incorrectly notified Wolff that he wasn’t eligible to cast a ballot because of his status as a convicted felon. (Abiola Kosoko/ACLU of Nebraska via AP)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is sending notices to thousands of felons informing them of their voting rights after learning that the state incorrectly notified an Omaha man that he wasn’t eligible to cast a ballot.

The ACLU launched the public awareness project to ensure felons know whether they’re qualified to vote in the upcoming general election.

The group says it plans to mail nearly 9,000 voting rights packets to county jails and the homes of residents who received disqualification notices from election officials.

Nebraska allows felons to vote after a two-year waiting period that begins once they’ve finished their sentence, parole and probation.