New developments in impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON D.C. (KCAU) – In Washington, President Trump was lashing out at Democrats who launched an impeachment inquiry as he demanded the identity of the whistleblower.

It came as the state’s department inspector general provided urgent, closed-door, briefing to staffers from several house and senate committees; with, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo confirming he was on that controversial call between President Trump and Ukraine.

In congress, the house leaders announced they will subpoena documents directly from the White House if the administration does not co-operate.

Latest Stories