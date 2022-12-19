STORY COUNTY, Iowa – New documents obtained by WHO 13 are shedding more light on the alleged assault of a teenager by a Roland-Story High School wrestler and another juvenile.

The Wrestler, who is now 17, was charged in early November with assault with an object. That’s a Class C felony and he was charged as an adult. At the time, the Story County Sheriff’s Office said the wrestler was accused of stripping the victim of their clothes and then penetrating the victim with a pencil. The sheriff’s office said the alleged assault happened in early 2022.

On December 9th, a notice was filed in Story County District Court stating a deal had been reached for the case to be transferred to juvenile court, where the wrestler has agreed to plead guilty to the original charge. That same day, an order was filed by the judge approving the transfer of the case to juvenile court.

Because the charge against the wrestler is a forcible felony, even though it has been transferred to juvenile court, much of the information in the case will remain public record. That includes the outcome and ultimate punishment for the wrestler.

While the case has not concluded yet in juvenile court, the Story County Clerk of Court’s office has provided the delinquency petition and the statement of facts documents to WHO 13. They show the juvenile case was officially filed on December 13th.

In the statement of facts, it said the victim was interviewed at Blank Children’s Hospital on May 9, 2022. During the interview, the victim disclosed the incident happened at his home on an unknown date – close to the time of the 2022 Super Bowl. The document said the victim stated he was pinned down on his brother’s bed by the wrestler and another juvenile. He was stripped of his clothing and the wrestler inserted a colored pencil into his anus, according to the victim. He said he repeatedly told the wrestler and the other person to stop and tried to escape but they were too strong.

The name of the other person charged in the alleged assault has not been released by authorities because they were initially charged in juvenile court.

Since the charge against the wrestler was made public the Roland-Story Community School District has faced criticism over its handling of the issue. School board member Jasmine Goeders resigned from the board earlier this month, in part, due to the situation. She said the district’s administration failed to provide information about the case that the board needed.

The wrestler, a two-time state champion wrestler, was punished by the school district by being forced to sit out 20% of his season. He returned to competition on December 10th at a tournament at Saydel. A Facebook post congratulating the wrestler, along with other Roland-Story wrestlers, was originally posted to the team’s page. It was later deleted and replaced by a post not containing photos or information about the wrestler.

Members of the community questioned why the wrestler had not received a harsher punishment.

In multiple statements released last week by the district’s superintendent, Matt Patton, the district claimed the alleged incident happened off school grounds and the good conduct policy was followed and enforced “based on initial allegations and available information.”

On Friday, a statement from the district said an agreement had been reached between the district and the wrestler’s parents and the wrestler will not compete in extracurricular activities for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year.

The Story County Clerk of Court’s office said no hearings in the wrestler’s case have been scheduled yet in juvenile court.