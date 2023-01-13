SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Auditor’s Office held a press conference Friday to share with members of the public about a federal indictment issued against the wife of a Woodbury County Supervisor.

Kim Phuong Taylor, the wife of county supervisor Jeremy Taylor, is charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting.

Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections Pat Gill said his staff raised concerns during the 2020 primary, specifically about several ballots containing similar signatures.

At least two alleged fraudulent votes were counted in the 2020 primary and the special election because two voters contacted gill and told him they had not received their absentee ballots yet. However, the secretary of state’s website claimed ballots had already been cast in their names.

Gill said Iowa does not have signature verification laws for elections so these contacts from voters were crucial in discovering the issues.

“When staff would complain to me about it looked like a lot of signatures were the same, I would say there’s nothing I can do about that until I actually get someone, a voter call and tell me they did not vote that ballot,” gill said.

Gill said also during the 2020 republican primary two precinct election officials called gill and asked him to examine some absentee ballots which include 150 absentee votes for Taylor for district 4 and 135 write-in ballots for Taylor for supervisor. Gill said he witnessed Kim and Jeremy Taylor near a ballot box that was outside the courthouse

“When I would leave sometimes in the evening I would see Kim Taylor putting ballots in the box and supervisor Taylor was in the vehicle when that was taking place. That’s a fact I can tell you,” Gill said.

Gill said his staff also raised concerns about many other ballots from the 2020 primary election. The FBI has since collected those envelopes and their investigation tonight remains ongoing.