New Bryant Elementary School opens for Fall students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After the demolition of the century old Bryant elementary in 2016 and years of scouting for the perfect site for a new school, school district officials came to the realization that home may just be where the heart is for students attending the elementary school.

The cities Northside has been home to Bryant Elementary for more than a century, representing Sioux City’s diverse history.

Sioux City Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman explained why the school needed to be rebuilt.

“The former Bryant Elementary that stood at the location was actually created in the late 1880s, which wasn’t last century but the century before,” said Gausman.

The superintendent showed off a brand new Bryant Elementary just a few days before the students arrive.

Mary Kay Kollars, the principal of Bryant Elementary, explained how it feels to be in the new building.

“This is my 12th year at Bryant Elementary school, so it been kind of journey to see and go from the old school to this brand new one. Its been very exciting,” said Kollars.

After concerns from neighbors, the school sits on 4 acres of land instead of the 10 acres originally planned.

The three-level school accommodates up to 600 students in grades K-5 as well as a variety of classrooms.

There will also be three added preschool programs that will be housed on the lower level of the school and 35 new staff added into the school.