New apartment and townhome project gets initial approval from city council

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

A new housing development in Sioux City got the green light from city leaders on Monday. City Council paving the way for new apartments and townhomes in the already booming Sunnybrook area.

The news, however, is not sitting well with some people living near the development. Two homeowners voiced concerns over traffic, noise and decreased property values they say the project could bring.

After further discussion, the council gave the new development approval adding it will only benefit the area. The project still needs 2 additional approvals before rezoning can be completed.

“Whenever you increase the number of residents in any area of our community they’re going to be shoppers and they’re going to go to our retail stores and other shops and restaurants. It’s good for economic development overall,” said council member Dan Moore.



The development includes 188 apartment units and 20 townhouses.