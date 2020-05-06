Nebraskans less than a week away from primary with in-person voting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska residents are less than a week away from heading to the polls for the primary election despite the backlash from some lawmakers who say it’s unsafe to do so.

Top GOP leaders have repeatedly urged voters to cast their ballots early and by mail. The group also urges that people must have the option to vote in person.

“The sate has gone above and beyond, they are giving us support everyday and we’re doing Webex calls once a week and and they have shipped us all the supplies for here.” Dakota County Election Commissioner Joan Spencer said.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in mid-April that 340,000 Nebraskans had already requested mail-in ballots.

Nebraska’s primary will be the first in-person vote since Wisconsin’s much-criticized primary over a month ago. The Wisconsin vote was plagued with a poll worker shortage and long lines at voting locations.