Nebraska women’s prison placed under coronavirus quarantine

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska prison for women is now under quarantine because of a recent increase in coronavirus cases among inmates and staff members.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that corrections officials have suspended the inmate visitation program at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services had reopened visitation at its facilities last week.

Corrections Director Scott Frakes says testing was offered to all inmates at the facility, and about 45% have been tested so far.

He says those who tested positive are being medically isolated from others.

Frakes says the department hopes to continue its visitation program at other facilities, but will suspend those programs as well if the number of known cases increases again.