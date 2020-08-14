Nebraska traffic back to level seen before virus outbreak

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Traffic on Nebraska highways is approaching normal levels after falling sharply this spring when coronavirus restrictions were imposed.

The state Transportation Department said this week that traffic statewide was close to the average level from 2016 to 2018 for the first time since March although some areas remain slower.

On the interstate system of highways around Omaha and between Omaha and Lincoln, traffic was down 9% last week.

At the height of the coronavirus restrictions in early April, traffic was down 44% in that area.

Highways in some parts of the state were busier. Interstate 80 traffic west of Lincoln was up 8%.

Latest Stories