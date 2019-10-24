Nebraska to offer $10,000 bonuses to help fill prison jobs

FILE – This undated file photo shows the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln, Neb. A Nebraska prisons watchdog has issued a warning about “alarming” conditions driven by staffing shortages and record overtime at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Doug Koebernick, the inspector general for corrections, issued the report to lawmakers this week. Koebernick also identified contraband cell phones and the use of synthetic drugs as major security concerns.(AP Photo/Daniel Luedert,File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s short-staffed corrections department has announced a new $10,000 hiring bonus to try to lure new workers into jobs in the state’s three largest male prisons.

The Department of Correctional Services announced the bonuses Thursday for new corporals at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution and the Lincoln Correctional Center/Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

New employees previously received a $3,000 bonus.

The Nebraska State Penitentiary is also switching to 12-hour work shifts until the workforce stabilizes. Corrections Director Scott Frakes says he has declared a staffing emergency, a procedural move required under state labor contracts to put the changes into effect immediately.

The department is also offering $10,000 referral bonuses.

Staffers currently employed at the Nebraska State Penitentiary will receive an automatic $500 bonus at the year’s end.