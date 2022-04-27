LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state lawmaker and former Omaha city council member has died due to complications from cancer.

Sen. Rich Pahls was 78. Pahls, a Republican, first-served in the Nebraska Legislature from 2005 until 2013, when term limits forced him to leave office.

He then served two four-year terms on Omaha’s city council, from 2013 to 2021, before returning to the Legislature.

Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through Thursday to honor Pahls.

Pahls worked as a principal for Millard Public Schools in western Omaha.

In his first stint as a lawmaker, he served as chairman of the Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee.