Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate faces hate crime charge in attack on guard

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a white prison inmate accused of attacking a Black prison guard with a hate crime.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Lancaster County Attorney’s Officer charged 31-year-old Devon Keezer this week with second-degree assault, enhanced as a hate crime.

Officials say the incident happened June 23 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, where Keezer was serving a sentence on a gun conviction.

Officials say Keezer called the guard a racial slur, then hit the guard in the face and head with his fists. Keezer has been moved to the state prison in Tecumseh.

His first court appearance on the charge is set for Friday.