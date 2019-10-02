Nebraska State Patrol completes special enforcement in several counties

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – With summer coming to an end, an operation conducted by the Nebraska State Troopers in several counties in northcentral and northeastern Nebraska also comes to an end.

Over the last two months, troopers in northcentral and northeastern Nebraska made an effort to keep high visibility on the roads in Boyd, Holt, Knox, Antelope, and Pierce counties.

The troopers were focused on preventing drunk driving through the use of extra patrol and vehicle checkpoints. It also included alcohol inspections at local businesses throughout the area.

“We consider this another successful operation. Our troopers had contact with the public to not only encourage safe driving behavior but also to ensure that local businesses are restricting the sale of alcohol to minors,” Lieutenant Jim Stover said.

According to recent documents, during the operation, troopers arrested one person for driving under the influence and issued 23 tickets for speeding, 3 tickets for possession of marijuana, and one ticket for having an open container.

Alcohol inspections were completed at a total of 93 businesses, seven of which sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 8%.

“This was a fairly safe summer in northeast Nebraska. That’s a credit to all of the citizens who were responsible and voluntarily complied with the law to keep the roads safe,” Stover said.

The effort for this operation was made possible thanks in part of a $6,500 grant from the North Central Health Department.