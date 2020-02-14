Nebraska State Patrol arrests three people in child pornography investigations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Technical Crimes Division arrested three people for possession of child pornography or possession of methamphetamine in separate investigations.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence, 13850 Kenilworth in Waverly, Nebraska, after receiving a cyber-tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) on February 12.

The search revealed more than 100 images of child pornography in a cloud0based storage account along with additional images on devices at the residence.

Colin Gierke, 24, was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Gierke was taken into custody at the Lancaster County Jail.

Investigators executed another search warrant on February 13, at a different residence, 324 S Fillmore Street in Bruning in Nebraska, from a cyber-tip they received from NCMEC.

During the search on February 13, investigators found multiple images of child pornography as well as methamphetamine.

Shane Smith, 50, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and was taken to Thayer County Jail.

The charges related to child pornography are pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

Smith is a registered sex offender.

The third arrest comes after a search warrant was executed on February 14, at a third residence located at 2325 N. Broadwell Avenue #105 in Grand Island, Nebraska.

This search also began with a cyber-tip from NCMEC.

Investigators found multiple images of child pornography during the search.

Michael Taylor, 53, was arrested for the possession of child pornography and taken to Hall County Jail.

NCMEC receives cyber-tips from a variety of tech companies and works closely with NSP Technical Crimes Division to provide information that can be used to begin investigations.