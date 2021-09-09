Nebraska redistricting panel hits impasse, turns to public

FILE – In this file photo from Sept. 16, 2003, the valley where the Niobrara and the Missouri Rivers meet is seen from a hilltop at the Niobrara State Park near Lynch, in northeast Nebraska. The Nebraska Supreme Court is expected to decide whether to scrap state-mandated restrictions that have kept a long stretch of the Niobrara River basin off-limits to new irrigation development for more than two years. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lawmakers who are drafting Nebraska’s new political boundaries agreed to present two sets of legislative and congressional maps to the public after hitting a major impasse.

Members of the Legislature’s Redistricting Committee failed to reach an agreement over any one set of plans during a meeting just ahead of next week’s special legislative session.

One proposed map appears to help Republicans by splitting northwestern Douglas County out of the 2nd Congressional District, which currently encompasses all of Douglas and part of Sarpy County.

Another map backed by Democrats would keep Douglas County whole but move Democrat-friendly Bellevue, in Sarpy County, back into the 2nd District, where it was located prior to the Legislature’s 2011 redistricting